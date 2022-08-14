Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2510.714—x-Southern Maryland2113.6183½Staten Island1521.41710½York1422.38911½Long Island1323.36112½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2511.694—Kentucky1916.5435½Charleston1618.4718Lexington1420.41210High Point1422.38911

___

Saturday’s Games

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 25 10 .714
x-Southern Maryland 21 13 .618
Staten Island 15 21 .417 10½
York 14 22 .389 11½
Long Island 13 23 .361 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 25 11 .694
Kentucky 19 16 .543
Charleston 16 18 .471 8
Lexington 14 20 .412 10
High Point 14 22 .389 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0

Lexington 6, Lancaster 4

York 5, Kentucky 3

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Long Island 6, Charleston 3

High Point 5, Gastonia 3

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Lexington 1

Kentucky 13, York 2

Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2

High Point 6, Gastonia 3

Charleston 10, Long Island 6

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News