Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2510.714—x-Southern Maryland2113.6183½Staten Island1521.41710½York1422.38911½Long Island1323.36112½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2511.694—Kentucky1916.5435½Charleston1618.4718Lexington1420.41210High Point1422.38911
___
Saturday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|21
|13
|.618
|3½
|Staten Island
|15
|21
|.417
|10½
|York
|14
|22
|.389
|11½
|Long Island
|13
|23
|.361
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Kentucky
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|Charleston
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Lexington
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|High Point
|14
|22
|.389
|11
___
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0
Lexington 6, Lancaster 4
York 5, Kentucky 3
Long Island 6, Charleston 3
High Point 5, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 4, Lexington 1
Kentucky 13, York 2
Southern Maryland 3, Staten Island 2
High Point 6, Gastonia 3
Charleston 10, Long Island 6
No Games Scheduled
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.