Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2512.676—x-Southern Maryland2214.6112½Staten Island1622.4219½York1622.4219½Long Island1424.36811½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2612.684—Kentucky1918.5146½Charleston1620.4449Lexington1620.4449High Point1622.42110
Southern Maryland 3, Gastonia 2
York 9, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 10, Long Island 5
High Point 8, Charleston 4
Lexington 7, Kentucky 6
Lexington 4, Kentucky 3
Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 3
York 10, Lancaster 3
Long Island 4, Staten Island 2
High Point 4, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.<
