Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:52 am
< a min read
      

___

Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 25 12 .676
x-Southern Maryland 22 14 .611
Staten Island 16 22 .421
York 16 22 .421
Long Island 14 24 .368 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 26 12 .684
Kentucky 19 18 .514
Charleston 16 20 .444 9
Lexington 16 20 .444 9
High Point 16 22 .421 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 4, Kentucky 3

Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 3

York 10, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

High Point 4, Charleston 1

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.<

