Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 10:00 am
All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2513.658—x-Southern Maryland2215.5952½Staten Island1722.4368½York1722.4368½Long Island1425.35911½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2712.692—Kentucky1919.5007½Lexington1720.4599High Point1722.43610Charleston1621.43210

Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 25 13 .658
x-Southern Maryland 22 15 .595
Staten Island 17 22 .436
York 17 22 .436
Long Island 14 25 .359 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 27 12 .692
Kentucky 19 19 .500
Lexington 17 20 .459 9
High Point 17 22 .436 10
Charleston 16 21 .432 10

Wednesday’s Games

Lexington 4, Kentucky 3

Gastonia 5, Southern Maryland 3

York 10, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

High Point 4, Charleston 1

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7

York 5, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 14, Long Island 5

High Point 12, Charleston 1

Lexington 8, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

