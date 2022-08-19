Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2513.658—x-Southern Maryland2215.5952½Staten Island1722.4368½York1722.4368½Long Island1425.35911½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2712.692—Kentucky1919.5007½Lexington1720.4599High Point1722.43610Charleston1621.43210
___
___
Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7
York 5, Lancaster 4
Staten Island 14, Long Island 5
High Point 12, Charleston 1
Lexington 8, Kentucky 7
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at York, 2 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
