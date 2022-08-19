On Air: Leaders & Legends
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022
___

Thursday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 25 13 .658
x-Southern Maryland 22 15 .595
Staten Island 17 22 .436
York 17 22 .436
Long Island 14 25 .359 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 27 12 .692
Kentucky 19 19 .500
Lexington 17 20 .459 9
High Point 17 22 .436 10
Charleston 16 21 .432 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7

York 5, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 14, Long Island 5

High Point 12, Charleston 1

Lexington 8, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Top Stories