Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 11:18 pm
All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2514.641—x-Southern Maryland2315.6051½Staten Island1822.4507½York1723.4258½Long Island1525.37510½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia2812.700—Kentucky1920.4878½Lexington1721.44710Charleston1721.44710High Point1723.42511

Thursday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 25 14 .641
x-Southern Maryland 23 15 .605
Staten Island 18 22 .450
York 17 23 .425
Long Island 15 25 .375 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 28 12 .700
Kentucky 19 20 .487
Lexington 17 21 .447 10
Charleston 17 21 .447 10
High Point 17 23 .425 11

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia 12, Southern Maryland 7

York 5, Lancaster 4

Staten Island 14, Long Island 5

High Point 12, Charleston 1

Lexington 8, Kentucky 7

Friday’s Games

Gastonia 15, High Point 0

Long Island 9, York 2

Staten Island 4, Lexington 1

Charleston 8, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 7

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

