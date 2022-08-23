Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 11:54 pm
___

Sunday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 27 15 .643
x-Southern Maryland 24 17 .585
Staten Island 20 23 .465
Long Island 17 26 .395 10½
York 17 26 .395 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 29 14 .674
Kentucky 21 21 .500
Charleston 19 22 .463 9
Lexington 19 22 .463 9
High Point 18 25 .419 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 16, York 9

Lexington 6, Staten Island 1

Kentucky 2, Southern Maryland 0

High Point 13, Gastonia 4

Charleston 5, Lancaster 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

Lexington 11, High Point 3

Charleston 7, Gastonia 4

Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

