Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 11:30 pm
___

Tuesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 28 15 .651
x-Southern Maryland 24 18 .571
Staten Island 20 24 .455
York 18 26 .409 10½
Long Island 17 27 .386 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 30 14 .682
Kentucky 22 21 .513
Charleston 19 23 .452 10
Lexington 19 23 .452 10
High Point 19 25 .432 11

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

Lexington 11, High Point 3

Charleston 7, Gastonia 4

Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 7, Long Island 6

York 3, Southern Maryland 2

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Gastonia 11, Charleston 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

