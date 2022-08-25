Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2815.651—x-Southern Maryland2418.5713½Staten Island2024.4558½York1826.40910½Long Island1727.38611½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3014.682—Kentucky2221.5137½Charleston1923.45210Lexington1923.45210High Point1925.43211
___
Wednesday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|24
|18
|.571
|3½
|Staten Island
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|York
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|Long Island
|17
|27
|.386
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Kentucky
|22
|21
|.513
|7½
|Charleston
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|Lexington
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|High Point
|19
|25
|.432
|11
___
Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 7, Long Island 6
York 3, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 5, Lexington 4
Gastonia 11, Charleston 2
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.