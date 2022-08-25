On Air: Ask the CIO
Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2815.651—x-Southern Maryland2418.5713½Staten Island2024.4558½York1826.40910½Long Island1727.38611½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3014.682—Kentucky2221.5137½Charleston1923.45210Lexington1923.45210High Point1925.43211

___

Wednesday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 28 15 .651
x-Southern Maryland 24 18 .571
Staten Island 20 24 .455
York 18 26 .409 10½
Long Island 17 27 .386 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 30 14 .682
Kentucky 22 21 .513
Charleston 19 23 .452 10
Lexington 19 23 .452 10
High Point 19 25 .432 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 7, Long Island 6

York 3, Southern Maryland 2

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Gastonia 11, Charleston 2

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Top Stories