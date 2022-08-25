Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2915.659—x-Southern Maryland2419.5584½Staten Island2025.4449½York1926.42210½Long Island1728.37812½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3014.682—Kentucky2321.5237Lexington2023.4659½Charleston1923.45210High Point1926.42211½

___

Wednesday’s Games

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 29 15 .659
x-Southern Maryland 24 19 .558
Staten Island 20 25 .444
York 19 26 .422 10½
Long Island 17 28 .378 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 30 14 .682
Kentucky 23 21 .523 7
Lexington 20 23 .465
Charleston 19 23 .452 10
High Point 19 26 .422 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 7, Long Island 6

York 3, Southern Maryland 2

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Gastonia 11, Charleston 2

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Long Island 3

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

Lexington 4, High Point 0

Gastonia 9, Charleston 1

Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories