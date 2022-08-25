Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster2915.659—x-Southern Maryland2419.5584½Staten Island2025.4449½York1926.42210½Long Island1728.37812½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3014.682—Kentucky2321.5237Lexington2023.4659½Charleston1923.45210High Point1926.42211½
___
___
Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 7, Long Island 6
York 3, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 5, Lexington 4
Gastonia 11, Charleston 2
Lancaster 4, Long Island 3
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
Lexington 4, High Point 0
Gastonia 9, Charleston 1
Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
