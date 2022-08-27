Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3015.667—x-Southern Maryland2519.5684½Staten Island2026.43510½York1927.41311½Long Island1828.39112½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3115.674—Kentucky2421.5336½Lexington2024.45510High Point2026.43511Charleston1925.43211
Lancaster 4, Long Island 3
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
Lexington 4, High Point 0
Gastonia 9, Charleston 1
Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11
Long Island 12, Charleston 0
Kentucky 6, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 8, York 1
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
