On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3015.667—x-Southern Maryland2519.5684½Staten Island2026.43510½York1927.41311½Long Island1828.39112½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3115.674—Kentucky2421.5336½Lexington2024.45510High Point2026.43511Charleston1925.43211

___

Thursday’s Games

        Insight by Recorded Future: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 30 15 .667
x-Southern Maryland 25 19 .568
Staten Island 20 26 .435 10½
York 19 27 .413 11½
Long Island 18 28 .391 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 31 15 .674
Kentucky 24 21 .533
Lexington 20 24 .455 10
High Point 20 26 .435 11
Charleston 19 25 .432 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Long Island 3

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

Lexington 4, High Point 0

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Gastonia 9, Charleston 1

Kentucky 13, Staten Island 11

Friday’s Games

Long Island 12, Charleston 0

Kentucky 6, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 8, York 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News