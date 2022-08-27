Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3115.674—x-Southern Maryland2619.5784½Staten Island2027.42611½York1928.40412½Long Island1829.38313½
Friday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|26
|19
|.578
|4½
|Staten Island
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|York
|19
|28
|.404
|12½
|Long Island
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Kentucky
|24
|21
|.533
|7
|Lexington
|20
|24
|.455
|10½
|Charleston
|20
|25
|.444
|11
|High Point
|20
|27
|.426
|12
Long Island 12, Charleston 0
Kentucky 6, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 8, York 1
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, ppd.
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 4
Charleston 3, Long Island 2
Southern Maryland 2, York 0
Gastonia 6, High Point 5
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 1:05 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
