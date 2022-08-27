Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 11:19 pm
Friday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 31 15 .674
x-Southern Maryland 26 19 .578
Staten Island 20 27 .426 11½
York 19 28 .404 12½
Long Island 18 29 .383 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 32 15 .681
Kentucky 24 21 .533 7
Lexington 20 24 .455 10½
Charleston 20 25 .444 11
High Point 20 27 .426 12

Friday’s Games

Long Island 12, Charleston 0

Kentucky 6, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 8, York 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Lancaster 3, Staten Island 1

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, ppd.

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 4

Charleston 3, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 2, York 0

Gastonia 6, High Point 5

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 1:05 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

