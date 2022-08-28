Trending:
Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 10:02 pm
___

Saturday’s Games

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 32 15 .681
x-Southern Maryland 27 19 .587
Staten Island 20 28 .417 12½
Long Island 19 29 .396 13½
York 19 29 .396 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 32 16 .667
Kentucky 24 23 .511
Lexington 22 24 .478 9
High Point 21 27 .438 11
Charleston 20 26 .435 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, ppd.

Lancaster 5, Staten Island 4

Charleston 3, Long Island 2

Southern Maryland 2, York 0

Gastonia 6, High Point 5

Sunday’s Games

Lexington 9, Kentucky 6, 1st game

Lexington 11, Kentucky 8, 2nd game

Southern Maryland 10, York 4

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 2

High Point 7, Gastonia 3

Long Island 8, Charleston 2

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.<

