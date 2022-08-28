Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3215.681—x-Southern Maryland2719.5874½Staten Island2028.41712½Long Island1929.39613½York1929.39613½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3216.667—Kentucky2423.5117½Lexington2224.4789High Point2127.43811Charleston2026.43511
___
Saturday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|27
|19
|.587
|4½
|Staten Island
|20
|28
|.417
|12½
|Long Island
|19
|29
|.396
|13½
|York
|19
|29
|.396
|13½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Kentucky
|24
|23
|.511
|7½
|Lexington
|22
|24
|.478
|9
|High Point
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|Charleston
|20
|26
|.435
|11
___
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, ppd.
Lancaster 5, Staten Island 4
Charleston 3, Long Island 2
Southern Maryland 2, York 0
Gastonia 6, High Point 5
Lexington 9, Kentucky 6, 1st game
Lexington 11, Kentucky 8, 2nd game
Southern Maryland 10, York 4
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 2
High Point 7, Gastonia 3
Long Island 8, Charleston 2
No Games Scheduled
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.