Atlantic League Glance

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3215.667—x-Southern Maryland2820.5833½Long Island2029.40812½Staten Island2029.40812½York2029.40812½
South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3216.667—Kentucky2424.5008Lexington2324.4898½Charleston2127.43811High Point2127.43811
___
Sunday’s Games
|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|32
|15
|.667
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|28
|20
|.583
|3½
|Long Island
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|Staten Island
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|York
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Kentucky
|24
|24
|.500
|8
|Lexington
|23
|24
|.489
|8½
|Charleston
|21
|27
|.438
|11
|High Point
|21
|27
|.438
|11
___
Lexington 9, Kentucky 6, 1st game
Lexington 11, Kentucky 8, 2nd game
Southern Maryland 10, York 4
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 2
High Point 7, Gastonia 3
Long Island 8, Charleston 2
No Games Scheduled
High Point at Gastonia, ppd.
York 3, Staten Island 2
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
Southern Maryland 4, Charleston 0, 2nd game
Lexington 5, Kentucky 1
Long Island 7, Lancaster 6
Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.