On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDTx-first half division winnerSecond HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBLancaster3215.667—x-Southern Maryland2820.5833½Long Island2029.40812½Staten Island2029.40812½York2029.40812½

South DivisionWLPct.GBx-Gastonia3216.667—Kentucky2424.5008Lexington2324.4898½Charleston2127.43811High Point2127.43811

___

Sunday’s Games

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies...

READ MORE

All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 32 15 .667
x-Southern Maryland 28 20 .583
Long Island 20 29 .408 12½
Staten Island 20 29 .408 12½
York 20 29 .408 12½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Gastonia 32 16 .667
Kentucky 24 24 .500 8
Lexington 23 24 .489
Charleston 21 27 .438 11
High Point 21 27 .438 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Lexington 9, Kentucky 6, 1st game

Lexington 11, Kentucky 8, 2nd game

Southern Maryland 10, York 4

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 2

High Point 7, Gastonia 3

Long Island 8, Charleston 2

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, ppd.

York 3, Staten Island 2

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

Southern Maryland 4, Charleston 0, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1

Long Island 7, Lancaster 6

Wednesday’s Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Thursday’s Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|6 Q3 Deltek Specification Solutions...
9|6 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition...
9|6 Commercial UAV Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories