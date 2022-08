ATP World Tour Los Cabos Open Results

Friday

At Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico

Purse: $822,110

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

LOS CABOS, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel at Solaz Resort & Spa Los Cabos (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (4), Serbia, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Raven Klaasen (4), South Africa, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, and Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.