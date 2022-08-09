ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

Tuesday
At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $5,926,545
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (11), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Tommy Paul, United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.
Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.
