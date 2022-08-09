On Air: Innovation in Government
ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 1:47 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (11), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Sports News

