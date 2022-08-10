ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

Wednesday
At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $5,926,545
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (7), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
