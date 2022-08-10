On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

The Associated Press
August 10, 2022 12:22 pm
Wednesday

At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Wednesday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (7), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, def. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

