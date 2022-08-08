On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre

Montreal

Purse: $5,926,545

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Monday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
