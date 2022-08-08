ATP World Tour National Bank Open Results

Monday
At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre
Montreal
Purse: $5,926,545
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Monday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Jan Zielinski and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
