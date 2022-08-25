On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Purse: $713,635

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Maxime Cressy (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

