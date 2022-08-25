ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Thursday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $713,635
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Maxime Cressy (4), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.