ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

Sunday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $713,635
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Christopher O’Connell (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (1), Netherlands, 7-6, 7-6.
Marc-Andrea Huesler (4), Switzerland, def. Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
Jason Kubler (5), Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (2), Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.
Sunday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $713,635
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Christopher O’Connell (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (1), Netherlands, 7-6, 7-6.
Marc-Andrea Huesler (4), Switzerland, def. Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
Jason Kubler (5), Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (2), Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.
Emilio Nava (7), United States, def. Taro Daniel (3), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Richard Gasquet, France, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0, ret.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.