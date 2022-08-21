On Air: This Just In!
ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $713,635
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Sunday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification

Christopher O’Connell (6), Australia, def. Tallon Griekspoor (1), Netherlands, 7-6, 7-6.

Marc-Andrea Huesler (4), Switzerland, def. Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Jason Kubler (5), Australia, def. Marton Fucsovics (2), Hungary, 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0, ret.

