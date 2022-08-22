ATP World Tour Winston-Salem Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday
At Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Purse: $713,635
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson, United States, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

