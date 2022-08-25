Austin takes on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference action

Los Angeles FC (18-5-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (14-6-6, second in the Western Conference) Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +129, Austin FC +172, Draw +274; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Los Angeles FC square off in Western Conference play.

Austin is 8-5-5 against Western Conference teams. Austin is 8-5 in matches decided by one goal.

LAFC is 11-5-2 in Western Conference games. LAFC is 6-4 in games decided by one goal.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Austin won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has scored 18 goals and added five assists for Austin. Ethan Finlay has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored 12 goals and added four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

LAFC: 8-2-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Hector Jimenez (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Gareth Bale (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured).

