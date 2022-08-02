AUTO RACING: Reddick rules road, NASCAR playoff pressure up

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES FireKeepers Casino 400 Site: Brooklyn, Michigan Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA). Track: Michigan International Speedway Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Ryan Blaney won after starting third. Last race: Tyler Reddick survived an intense overtime battle with Ross Chastain to win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Fast facts: Reddick’s victory was his... READ MORE

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FireKeepers Casino 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:35 p.m., and qualifying, 1:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Ryan Blaney won after starting third.

Last race: Tyler Reddick survived an intense overtime battle with Ross Chastain to win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Reddick’s victory was his second this month, both on road courses, his second this season and the second of his career. … Chastain was later penalized for taking a shortcut through a turn on the course and finished 27th. … Reddick is the sixth multiple winner this season. He’s leaving Richard Childress Racing after the 2023 season to join Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan at 23XI Racing. … Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are the non-winners that would qualify for the playoffs now on points, with four more chances to ensure their spot. Kevin Harvick would be the first one out of the 16-driver playoffs field without a victory of his own. … Chase Elliott’s string of five top-two finishes ended, but he still leads Blaney by 125 points and Chastain by 129.

Next race: Aug. 14, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

New Holland 250

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:05 a.m., qualifying, 9:35 a.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 125 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: AJ Allmendinger won after starting second.

Last race: Allmendinger overcame an early 25-second pit stop and won on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his third victory this season.

Fast facts: All three of Allmendinger’s victories this year have come on road courses. … He led 42 of 62 laps despite the long pit stop that dropped him from first to 13th on lap 19. … Allmendinger has 17 top-10 finishes in 20 races and remains the points leader, by 17 over Justin Allgaier and 30 over Ty Gibbs. … The top six in the standings have all won more than once, and the top seven are the only series regulars to have taken a checkered flag this season.

Next race: Aug. 20, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Grant Enfinger used fresh tires to pass points leader Zane Smith for the lead on the next-to-last lap of overtime and win the first race of the playoffs, and the first at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011.

Next race: Aug. 13, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Defending series champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, his second victory in a row and eighth in 13 races, stretching his championship lead.

Next race: Aug. 28, Francorchamps, Malmedy, and Stavelot, Belguim.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Site: Nashville, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:15 p.m., and qualifying, 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m.; Sunday, race 3:15 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Temporary street circuit.

Race distance: 80 laps. 173.6 miles.

Last year: Debut at this location.

Last race: Alexander Rossi snapped a 49-race losing streak that dated to 2019 by winning on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Rossi’s last victory was at Road America in the 10th race of the 2019 season. … His win also jumbled the season standings with Will Power resuming the points lead by nine over Marcus Ericsson, 32 over Josef Newgarden and 38 over six-time champion Scott Dixon with four races remaining. … Eight drivers in the top 10 have won at least once this season through 13 races.

Next race: Aug. 20, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car at Kent, Washington.

Next event: Aug. 12-14, Topeka, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Aug. 5-6, Pevely, Missouri.

Online: https://worldofoutlaws.com

