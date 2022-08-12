Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
10
19
10
2
6
Mullins cf
6
1
3
2
0
0
.266
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|19
|10
|2
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Santander dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.203
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Mateo ss
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|11
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Chang 2b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Baltimore
|110
|014
|111_10
|19
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|100_3
|5
|0
E_Urías (8). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR_Rutschman (6), off Kluber; Mullins (10), off Yacabonis; Arozarena (14), off Voth. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (21), Mateo 2 (36), Odor 2 (41), Urías 2 (42), Mullins 2 (48), Arozarena 2 (54), Walls (19). CS_Mullins (7), Mateo (7). SF_Rutschman, Urías 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mullins 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Siri.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|80
|3.21
|Akin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.71
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.12
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 7-7
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|88
|4.40
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.90
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|13.50
|Chang
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0, Armstrong 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:07. A_12,380 (25,000).
