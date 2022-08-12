Trending:
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

August 12, 2022 10:37 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 19 10 2 6
Mullins cf 6 1 3 2 0 0 .266
Rutschman c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .251
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Santander dh 5 2 3 0 0 1 .263
Vavra lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .147
Hays rf-lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .263
Odor 2b 5 2 4 2 0 1 .203
Urías 3b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .246
Mateo ss 5 2 5 2 0 0 .230
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 5 3 1 11
Arozarena rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .256
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Paredes 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Chang 2b-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Bethancourt c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Walls ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .170
Siri cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .173
Baltimore 110 014 111_10 19 1
Tampa Bay 000 002 100_3 5 0

E_Urías (8). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR_Rutschman (6), off Kluber; Mullins (10), off Yacabonis; Arozarena (14), off Voth. RBIs_Rutschman 2 (21), Mateo 2 (36), Odor 2 (41), Urías 2 (42), Mullins 2 (48), Arozarena 2 (54), Walls (19). CS_Mullins (7), Mateo (7). SF_Rutschman, Urías 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mullins 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP_Baltimore 7 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Siri.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth, W, 3-1 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 5 80 3.21
Akin 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.71
Krehbiel 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 19 2.45
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.12
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 7-7 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 4 88 4.40
Armstrong 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2 28 3.90
Yacabonis 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 13.50
Chang 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0, Armstrong 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:07. A_12,380 (25,000).

Top Stories