Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:37 pm
Baltimore

Tampa Bay

Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 19 10 Totals 33 3 5 3
Mullins cf 6 1 3 2 Arozarena rf 4 1 1 2
Rutschman c 3 1 1 2 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 0
Santander dh 5 2 3 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
Vavra lf 3 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 0 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 Chang 2b-p 4 0 0 0
Hays rf-lf 4 2 2 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 5 2 4 2 Bethancourt c 4 1 1 0
Urías 3b 3 0 1 2 Walls ss 3 0 1 1
Mateo ss 5 2 5 2 Siri cf 3 1 1 0
Baltimore 110 014 111 10
Tampa Bay 000 002 100 3

E_Urías (8). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR_Rutschman (6), Mullins (10), Arozarena (14). SF_Rutschman (2), Urías 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Voth W,3-1 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 5
Akin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Krehbiel 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Head 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,7-7 5 2-3 10 7 7 1 4
Armstrong 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2
Yacabonis 1 2 1 1 1 0
Chang 1 3 1 1 0 0

Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:07. A_12,380 (25,000).

