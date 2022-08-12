Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|10
|19
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|5
|2
|5
|2
|
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|110
|014
|111
|—
|10
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|100
|—
|3
E_Urías (8). LOB_Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR_Rutschman (6), Mullins (10), Arozarena (14). SF_Rutschman (2), Urías 2 (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voth W,3-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Akin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Head
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L,7-7
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chang
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:07. A_12,380 (25,000).
