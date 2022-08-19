Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Boston
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|10
|19
|10
|
|Totals
|40
|15
|18
|15
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Verdugo rf-lf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|Santander dh
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Duran cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stowers rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Arroyo 2b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Refsnyder dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plawecki ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|022
|051
|000
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|033
|450
|00x
|—
|15
E_Odor (12), Rutschman (5). DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 11, Baltimore 6. 2B_Pham 2 (7), Refsnyder 2 (8), Hernández (17), Mullins 2 (28), Hays 2 (28), Rutschman (24), Santander (19). HR_Mateo (12), Santander (21), Rutschman (8), Mountcastle (17), Urías (13). SF_Odor (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford L,3-5
|3
|2-3
|11
|9
|9
|0
|2
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Familia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Akin
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Vespi W,5-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vespi pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Strahm (Urías). WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_4:06. A_33,136 (45,971).
