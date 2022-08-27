Trending:
Baltimore 17, Washington 15

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:05 pm
First Quarter

Washington 3 3 0 9 15
Baltimore 0 7 10 0 17

First Quarter

Was_FG Slye 44, 4:30.

Second Quarter

Bal_D.Robinson 67 pass from A.Brown (Dicker kick), 14:13.

Was_FG Slye 24, 4:31.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Dicker 38, 13:01.

Bal_A.Brown 6 run (Dicker kick), 8:22.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 29, 12:17.

Was_Bonnafon 13 pass from Howell (pass failed), 5:28.

___

Was Bal
First downs 22 9
Total Net Yards 388 302
Rushes-yards 30-134 14-21
Passing 254 281
Punt Returns 4-42 2-0
Kickoff Returns 1-15 2-41
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-35-0 17-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-26 0-0
Punts 3-54.333 6-47.167
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-82 4-32
Time of Possession 39:29 20:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Howell 8-62, Patterson 11-47, Bonnafon 10-24, Michel 1-1. Baltimore, Badie 5-12, Brown 3-8, McCrary 4-1, Davis 2-0.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 24-35-0-280. Baltimore, Brown 15-19-0-256, Huntley 2-4-0-25.

RECEIVING_Washington, Erickson 5-36, Patterson 4-45, Milne 4-37, Michel 3-41, Brown 2-42, Cole 2-36, Bonnafon 2-19, Blanton 1-18, Rogers 1-6. Baltimore, Robinson 4-135, Victor 4-74, Oliver 2-41, McCrary 2-1, Polk 1-10, Bridges 1-8, Webb 1-8, Mason 1-4, Badie 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 43.

