Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Washington
3
3
0
9
—
15
Baltimore
0
7
10
0
—
17
First Quarter
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|9
|—
|15
|Baltimore
|0
|7
|10
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Was_FG Slye 44, 4:30.
Second Quarter
Bal_D.Robinson 67 pass from A.Brown (Dicker kick), 14:13.
Was_FG Slye 24, 4:31.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Dicker 38, 13:01.
Bal_A.Brown 6 run (Dicker kick), 8:22.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Slye 29, 12:17.
Was_Bonnafon 13 pass from Howell (pass failed), 5:28.
___
|
|Was
|Bal
|First downs
|22
|9
|Total Net Yards
|388
|302
|Rushes-yards
|30-134
|14-21
|Passing
|254
|281
|Punt Returns
|4-42
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-0
|17-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-26
|0-0
|Punts
|3-54.333
|6-47.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-82
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|39:29
|20:31
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Howell 8-62, Patterson 11-47, Bonnafon 10-24, Michel 1-1. Baltimore, Badie 5-12, Brown 3-8, McCrary 4-1, Davis 2-0.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 24-35-0-280. Baltimore, Brown 15-19-0-256, Huntley 2-4-0-25.
RECEIVING_Washington, Erickson 5-36, Patterson 4-45, Milne 4-37, Michel 3-41, Brown 2-42, Cole 2-36, Bonnafon 2-19, Blanton 1-18, Rogers 1-6. Baltimore, Robinson 4-135, Victor 4-74, Oliver 2-41, McCrary 2-1, Polk 1-10, Bridges 1-8, Webb 1-8, Mason 1-4, Badie 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 43.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.