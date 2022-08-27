Trending:
Baltimore 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:21 pm
Baltimore

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 29 1 4 1
Mullins dh 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0
Rutschman c 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Santander lf 3 1 1 2 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 1 2 1 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Hensley ss 3 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Dubón cf 2 0 0 0
Peña ph 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 003 000 000 3
Houston 000 000 100 1

E_Vázquez (7). DP_Baltimore 2, Houston 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 1. 2B_Rutschman (26), Altuve (29). HR_Santander (23), Hays (15). SB_Mullins (27), Mateo (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer W,6-4 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 3
Bautista S,10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Houston
Urquidy L,12-5 5 4 3 3 3 5
Martinez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:55. A_34,526 (41,168).

