Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 6 3 5 10 Mullins dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Rutschman c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254 Santander lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .258 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 0 6 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Hensley ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207 a-Peña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Baltimore 003 000 000_3 6 0 Houston 000 000 100_1 4 1

a-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.

E_Vázquez (7). LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 1. 2B_Rutschman (26), Altuve (29). HR_Santander (23), off Urquidy; Hays (15), off Urquidy. RBIs_Santander 2 (73), Hays (53), Alvarez (80). SB_Mullins (27), Mateo (28). CS_Hays (4), Mateo (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Houston 0. RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 2.

GIDP_Odor, Bregman, Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Houston 2 (Vázquez, Altuve, Vázquez; Hensley, Bregman, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kremer, W, 6-4 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 96 3.24 Bautista, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.58

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, L, 12-5 5 4 3 3 3 5 102 3.69 Martinez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.38 Maton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 4.24 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.17

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:55. A_34,526 (41,168).

