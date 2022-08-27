Trending:
Baltimore 3, Houston 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 10:21 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 6 3 5 10
Mullins dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Rutschman c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Santander lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .258
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .248
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 0 6
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Mancini lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Hensley ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dubón cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207
a-Peña ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Baltimore 003 000 000_3 6 0
Houston 000 000 100_1 4 1

a-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.

E_Vázquez (7). LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 1. 2B_Rutschman (26), Altuve (29). HR_Santander (23), off Urquidy; Hays (15), off Urquidy. RBIs_Santander 2 (73), Hays (53), Alvarez (80). SB_Mullins (27), Mateo (28). CS_Hays (4), Mateo (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Houston 0. RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 2.

GIDP_Odor, Bregman, Gurriel.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Houston 2 (Vázquez, Altuve, Vázquez; Hensley, Bregman, Gurriel).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kremer, W, 6-4 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 3 96 3.24
Bautista, S, 10-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.58
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, L, 12-5 5 4 3 3 3 5 102 3.69
Martinez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.38
Maton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 4.24
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.17

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Maton 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:55. A_34,526 (41,168).

