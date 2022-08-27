Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
3
6
3
5
10
Mullins dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.267
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Dubón in the 9th.
E_Vázquez (7). LOB_Baltimore 5, Houston 1. 2B_Rutschman (26), Altuve (29). HR_Santander (23), off Urquidy; Hays (15), off Urquidy. RBIs_Santander 2 (73), Hays (53), Alvarez (80). SB_Mullins (27), Mateo (28). CS_Hays (4), Mateo (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Hays, Mullins); Houston 0. RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 2.
GIDP_Odor, Bregman, Gurriel.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle); Houston 2 (Vázquez, Altuve, Vázquez; Hensley, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 6-4
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|96
|3.24
|Bautista, S, 10-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.58
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 12-5
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|102
|3.69
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.38
|Maton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|4.24
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.17
Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 1-0, Maton 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:55. A_34,526 (41,168).
