Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3

|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Engel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Santander dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stowers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jiménez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzàlez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|100
|000
|110
|00
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|001
|01
|—
|4
E_Abreu 2 (9), Engel (2), Vavra (1). DP_Chicago 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Chicago 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vaughn (23), Sheets (17). HR_Vaughn (14), Santander (22), Stowers (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|6
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks BS,28-32
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman L,5-3
|0
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|7
|
|9
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bautista W,4-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.
HBP_Lyles (Jiménez), Lynn (Mullins).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:29. A_13,905 (45,971).
