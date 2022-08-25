Trending:
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
August 25, 2022 10:54 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 3 11 2 Totals 37 4 7 4
Vaughn lf 4 1 2 1 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Engel lf 1 0 0 0 Rutschman c 5 1 1 0
Sheets rf 5 1 3 0 Santander dh 5 1 2 3
Robert cf 5 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 1 Stowers rf 4 1 1 1
Jiménez dh 5 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 2 0 2 0 Vavra 2b 3 0 0 0
Gonzàlez 2b 2 1 1 0 Odor 2b 1 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Harrison 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0
Zavala c 4 0 0 0
Chicago 100 000 110 00 3
Baltimore 200 000 001 01 4

E_Abreu 2 (9), Engel (2), Vavra (1). DP_Chicago 0, Baltimore 3. LOB_Chicago 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vaughn (23), Sheets (17). HR_Vaughn (14), Santander (22), Stowers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn 6 3 2 1 1 8
López 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lambert H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks BS,28-32 1 1 1 0 0 2
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman L,5-3 0 2 1 0 0 0
Baltimore
Lyles 7 9 2 1 0 2
Tate 1 2 1 1 0 1
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bautista W,4-3 2 0 0 0 0 2

Diekman pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

HBP_Lyles (Jiménez), Lynn (Mullins).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:29. A_13,905 (45,971).

Top Stories