Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
8
4
3
12

Mullins cf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.264

READ MORE
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 12
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .257
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Urías dh 3 1 1 3 1 2 .246
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Henderson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .201
Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 3 3
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .302
Palacios dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .240
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Benson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Straw ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Baltimore 001 100 020_4 8 1
Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Benson in the 7th.

E_Mateo (16). LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (39). HR_Henderson (1), off McKenzie; Urías (15), off Morgan. RBIs_Urías 3 (50), Henderson (1).

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle 2, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mateo, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gonzalez, Maile.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Kwan, Naylor, Kwan).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, W, 10-9 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 2 96 4.25
Pérez, H, 20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.55
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 9-11 5 5 2 2 2 7 97 3.18
Sandlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.06
Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 2 17 3.09
Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.21
Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 5.01

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:54. A_12,221 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories