Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 3 12 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .257 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Urías dh 3 1 1 3 1 2 .246 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Henderson 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .201 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 3 3 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .302 Palacios dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Benson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Straw ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199

Baltimore 001 100 020_4 8 1 Cleveland 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Benson in the 7th.

E_Mateo (16). LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (39). HR_Henderson (1), off McKenzie; Urías (15), off Morgan. RBIs_Urías 3 (50), Henderson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle 2, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mateo, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gonzalez, Maile.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Kwan, Naylor, Kwan).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, W, 10-9 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 2 96 4.25 Pérez, H, 20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.55

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie, L, 9-11 5 5 2 2 2 7 97 3.18 Sandlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.06 Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 2 17 3.09 Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.21 Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 5.01

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:54. A_12,221 (34,788).

