Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
8
4
3
12
Mullins cf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.264
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Benson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Straw ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|020_4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Benson in the 7th.
E_Mateo (16). LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (39). HR_Henderson (1), off McKenzie; Urías (15), off Morgan. RBIs_Urías 3 (50), Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle 2, Mullins); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile 2). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mateo, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gonzalez, Maile.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Henderson, Odor, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Kwan, Naylor, Kwan).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 10-9
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|96
|4.25
|Pérez, H, 20
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.55
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 9-11
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|97
|3.18
|Sandlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.06
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|17
|3.09
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.21
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.01
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:54. A_12,221 (34,788).
