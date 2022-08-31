Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Baltimore
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Henderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Palacios dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Benson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|020
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Mateo (16). DP_Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (39). HR_Henderson (1), Urías (15).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,10-9
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Pérez H,20
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie L,9-11
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Sandlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:54. A_12,221 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.