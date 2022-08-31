Trending:
Sports News

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:20 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 31 0 5 0
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0
Rutschman c 3 1 0 0 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0
McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Naylor 1b 3 0 0 0
Urías dh 3 1 1 3 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0
Henderson 3b 4 1 2 1 Palacios dh 3 0 1 0
Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 Benson cf 2 0 0 0
Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 Straw ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 001 100 020 4
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Mateo (16). DP_Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Ramírez (39). HR_Henderson (1), Urías (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles W,10-9 6 2-3 4 0 0 3 2
Pérez H,20 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
McKenzie L,9-11 5 5 2 2 2 7
Sandlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 2
Morgan 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Shaw 1 2 0 0 0 1

Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:54. A_12,221 (34,788).

