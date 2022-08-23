Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 11 3 4 6 Pollock lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .237 Robert cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .305 Jiménez dh 2 1 1 2 2 0 .306 1-Engel pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Abreu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .195 Sheets rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .244 a-Vaughn ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .293 Andrus ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Zavala c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .284

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 5 5 3 7 Mullins cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .265 Rutschman c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .257 Santander dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .248 Vavra 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Urías 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Stowers rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150 b-McKenna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Hays lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Odor 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Mateo ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .235

Chicago 200 000 100_3 11 1 Baltimore 300 001 10x_5 5 0

a-singled for Sheets in the 7th. b-struck out for Stowers in the 7th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Cease (2). LOB_Chicago 13, Baltimore 2. 2B_Robert 2 (18), Zavala (10), Hays (29). HR_Jiménez (7), off Voth; Mountcastle (18), off Cease. RBIs_Jiménez 2 (28), Vaughn (60), Mountcastle 3 (64), Santander (68), Mateo (43). SB_Mateo (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Andrus, Abreu 2, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets); Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Mullins). RISP_Chicago 2 for 13; Baltimore 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Abreu, Santander, Mountcastle, Odor. LIDP_Santander.

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease, L, 12-6 5 1-3 3 4 4 3 4 93 2.27 López 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.14 Diekman 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.30 Lambert 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 2.73 Banks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.09

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth, W, 4-1 5 2-3 7 2 2 3 3 93 2.85 Baker, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.98 Tate, H, 14 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 2.61 Ci.Pérez, H, 18 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 15 1.66 Krehbiel, H, 10 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.98 Bautista, S, 9-10 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.68

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Lambert 1-1, Baker 1-0, Ci.Pérez 1-1, Bautista 2-0. HBP_Bautista (Jiménez). WP_López, Bautista.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:36. A_12,954 (45,971).

