Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|4
|6
|
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.306
|1-Engel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Vaughn ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Rutschman c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Vavra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Urías 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Stowers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|b-McKenna ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Chicago
|200
|000
|100_3
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|300
|001
|10x_5
|5
|0
a-singled for Sheets in the 7th. b-struck out for Stowers in the 7th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E_Cease (2). LOB_Chicago 13, Baltimore 2. 2B_Robert 2 (18), Zavala (10), Hays (29). HR_Jiménez (7), off Voth; Mountcastle (18), off Cease. RBIs_Jiménez 2 (28), Vaughn (60), Mountcastle 3 (64), Santander (68), Mateo (43). SB_Mateo (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Andrus, Abreu 2, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets); Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Mullins). RISP_Chicago 2 for 13; Baltimore 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Abreu, Santander, Mountcastle, Odor. LIDP_Santander.
DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 12-6
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|93
|2.27
|López
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.14
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.30
|Lambert
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.73
|Banks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.09
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|93
|2.85
|Baker, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.98
|Tate, H, 14
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.61
|Ci.Pérez, H, 18
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.66
|Krehbiel, H, 10
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.98
|Bautista, S, 9-10
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.68
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Lambert 1-1, Baker 1-0, Ci.Pérez 1-1, Bautista 2-0. HBP_Bautista (Jiménez). WP_López, Bautista.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:36. A_12,954 (45,971).
