Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
6
9
5
7
13
Mullins cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.260
|Rutschman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.252
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|McKenna lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|a-Phillips ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|b-Vavra ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.168
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|10
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Seager dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Culberson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|c-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|122_6
|9
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|101_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for McKenna in the 8th. b-doubled for Nevin in the 8th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
E_Mateo (12), M.Pérez (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, Texas 8. 2B_Nevin (4), Vavra (1), Santander (15). HR_McKenna (2), off M.Pérez; Chirinos (3), off Moore; Heim (13), off Tate; Semien (15), off Bautista. RBIs_McKenna (7), Chirinos 2 (17), Vavra (1), Santander (59), García (64), Heim (38), Semien (51). SB_Mateo (26). S_Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander 2, Rutschman); Texas 4 (Taveras, Seager, Heim 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Semien. LIDP_Mateo. GIDP_Culberson.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Texas 1 (Culberson, Semien, Culberson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|93
|6.55
|Baker
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.12
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.31
|C.Pérez, W, 6-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.21
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|15
|1.81
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Pérez
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|95
|2.47
|Moore
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|1.84
|Leclerc, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.57
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Leclerc 2-0. HBP_Bradish (Seager). WP_Bradish, Hernández(2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:24. A_20,221 (40,300).
