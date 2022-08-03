On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baltimore 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 5:48 pm
1 min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
6
9
5
7
13

Mullins cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.260

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 10
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .240
Seager dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Heim c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .259
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .244
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Smith lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .231
Culberson 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .253
c-Viloria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Baltimore 010 000 122_6 9 1
Texas 100 000 101_3 6 1

a-struck out for McKenna in the 8th. b-doubled for Nevin in the 8th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

E_Mateo (12), M.Pérez (2). LOB_Baltimore 9, Texas 8. 2B_Nevin (4), Vavra (1), Santander (15). HR_McKenna (2), off M.Pérez; Chirinos (3), off Moore; Heim (13), off Tate; Semien (15), off Bautista. RBIs_McKenna (7), Chirinos 2 (17), Vavra (1), Santander (59), García (64), Heim (38), Semien (51). SB_Mateo (26). S_Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander 2, Rutschman); Texas 4 (Taveras, Seager, Heim 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Semien. LIDP_Mateo. GIDP_Culberson.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Texas 1 (Culberson, Semien, Culberson).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish 5 3 1 1 3 5 93 6.55
Baker 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.12
Tate 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.31
C.Pérez, W, 6-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.21
Bautista 1 1 1 1 0 3 15 1.81
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Pérez 6 5 1 1 3 9 95 2.47
Moore 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 1.84
Leclerc, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 25 4.57
Hernández 1 1 2 2 1 2 22 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0, Leclerc 2-0. HBP_Bradish (Seager). WP_Bradish, Hernández(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:24. A_20,221 (40,300).

Top Stories