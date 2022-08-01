Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Baltimore
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
7
12
7
Totals
33
2
7
2
Mullins cf
4
3
2
2
Semien ss
4
0
0
0
Rutschman c
4
1
3
1
Seager...
|Baltimore
|130
|200
|100
|—
|7
|Texas
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
E_Duran (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), Seager (24), Solak (3). SB_Mateo (25).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins W,4-1
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Akin S,2-2
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-6
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Leclerc
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Martin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Gray (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).
