Sports News

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:23 pm
Baltimore Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
Mullins cf 4 3 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Rutschman c 4 1 3 1 Seager dh 4 1 1 1
Santander dh 4 0 1 1 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0
Vavra lf 4 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
McKenna rf 5 1 1 0 Duran 2b-3b 3 0 1 0
Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0
Solak ph-2b 1 1 1 1
Baltimore 130 200 100 7
Texas 000 001 010 2

E_Duran (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), Seager (24), Solak (3). SB_Mateo (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins W,4-1 6 5 1 1 0 5
Akin S,2-2 3 2 1 1 0 3
Texas
Gray L,7-6 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 3
Leclerc 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Richards 3 4 2 2 1 2
Martin 2 2 1 1 0 1
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Gray (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).

