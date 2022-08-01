Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Baltimore Texas ab

Baltimore Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 33 2 7 2 Mullins cf 4 3 2 2 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 1 3 1 Seager dh 4 1 1 1 Santander dh 4 0 1 1 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 2 Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Vavra lf 4 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 McKenna rf 5 1 1 0 Duran 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Solak ph-2b 1 1 1 1

Baltimore 130 200 100 — 7 Texas 000 001 010 — 2

E_Duran (5). DP_Baltimore 1, Texas 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), Seager (24), Solak (3). SB_Mateo (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Watkins W,4-1 6 5 1 1 0 5 Akin S,2-2 3 2 1 1 0 3

Texas Gray L,7-6 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 3 Leclerc 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Richards 3 4 2 2 1 2 Martin 2 2 1 1 0 1 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Gray (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).

