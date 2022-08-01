Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 12 7 3 7 Mullins cf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .259 Rutschman c 4 1 3 1 1 0 .251 Santander dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .257 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Vavra lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .143 McKenna rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .215

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 0 8 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Seager dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .280 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Duran 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217 a-Solak ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .216

Baltimore 130 200 100_7 12 0 Texas 000 001 010_2 7 1

a-homered for Smith in the 8th.

E_Duran (5). LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), off Gray; Seager (24), off Watkins; Solak (3), off Akin. RBIs_Mullins 2 (45), Santander (57), Mountcastle 2 (51), Rutschman (18), Mateo (27), Seager (55), Solak (4). SB_Mateo (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Urías 4, Odor, Mullins 2); Texas 0. RISP_Baltimore 4 for 17; Texas 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Santander, Odor. GIDP_García.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins, W, 4-1 6 5 1 1 0 5 88 3.80 Akin, S, 2-2 3 2 1 1 0 3 39 2.43

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-6 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 3 48 3.83 Leclerc 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.05 Richards 3 4 2 2 1 2 55 5.40 Martin 2 2 1 1 0 1 26 4.25 Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Gray (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).

