Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
7
12
7
3
7

Mullins cf
4
3
2
2
1
0
.259

Rutschman c
4
1
3
1
1
0
.251

Santander dh
4
0
1
1

READ MORE

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 12 7 3 7
Mullins cf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .259
Rutschman c 4 1 3 1 1 0 .251
Santander dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .257
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Urías 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Vavra lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .143
McKenna rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .215
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 8
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Seager dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Lowe 1b 4 0 3 0 0 1 .280
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Duran 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .217
a-Solak ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .216
Baltimore 130 200 100_7 12 0
Texas 000 001 010_2 7 1

a-homered for Smith in the 8th.

E_Duran (5). LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), off Gray; Seager (24), off Watkins; Solak (3), off Akin. RBIs_Mullins 2 (45), Santander (57), Mountcastle 2 (51), Rutschman (18), Mateo (27), Seager (55), Solak (4). SB_Mateo (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Urías 4, Odor, Mullins 2); Texas 0. RISP_Baltimore 4 for 17; Texas 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Santander, Odor. GIDP_García.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins, W, 4-1 6 5 1 1 0 5 88 3.80
Akin, S, 2-2 3 2 1 1 0 3 39 2.43
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 7-6 1 1-3 4 4 3 1 3 48 3.83
Leclerc 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.05
Richards 3 4 2 2 1 2 55 5.40
Martin 2 2 1 1 0 1 26 4.25
Santana 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Gray (Santander).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 2022 Photogrammetry, 3DVisualization,...
8|8 FDR Training
8|8 EC-Council Executive Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories