Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
7
12
7
3
7
Mullins cf
4
3
2
2
1
0
.259
Rutschman c
4
1
3
1
1
0
.251
Santander dh
4
0
1
1
READ MORE
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Urías 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Vavra lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|McKenna rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|8
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Seager dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Duran 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Solak ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Baltimore
|130
|200
|100_7
|12
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|010_2
|7
|1
a-homered for Smith in the 8th.
E_Duran (5). LOB_Baltimore 10, Texas 4. 2B_Rutschman 2 (20), Mountcastle (22), Mateo (15). HR_Mullins (9), off Gray; Seager (24), off Watkins; Solak (3), off Akin. RBIs_Mullins 2 (45), Santander (57), Mountcastle 2 (51), Rutschman (18), Mateo (27), Seager (55), Solak (4). SB_Mateo (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Urías 4, Odor, Mullins 2); Texas 0. RISP_Baltimore 4 for 17; Texas 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Santander, Odor. GIDP_García.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, W, 4-1
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|88
|3.80
|Akin, S, 2-2
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|39
|2.43
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-6
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3
|48
|3.83
|Leclerc
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.05
|Richards
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|55
|5.40
|Martin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|4.25
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Leclerc 3-2. HBP_Gray (Santander).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:55. A_19,161 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.