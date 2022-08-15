Trending:
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:50 pm
Baltimore

Toronto

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 7 8 7 Totals 33 3 8 3
McKenna cf-lf 5 1 3 1 Springer dh 4 1 2 0
Rutschman c 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1
Santander rf 3 1 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 2
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 1 2 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Tapia cf 2 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Vavra 2b 2 1 0 1 Merrifield 2b-cf 4 0 1 0
Nevin dh 2 0 0 1 Jansen c 3 1 0 0
Phillips pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Odor ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 102 310 000 7
Toronto 002 010 000 3

E_Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B_McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR_Mountcastle (16), Guerrero Jr. (24). SF_Rutschman (3), Vavra (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish 4 2-3 6 3 3 4 5
Baker W,4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Kikuchi L,4-7 3 1-3 4 6 3 3 3
Richards 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 3
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_26,769 (53,506).

