Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|McKenna cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nevin dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|102
|310
|000
|—
|7
|Toronto
|002
|010
|000
|—
|3
E_Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 3. LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B_McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR_Mountcastle (16), Guerrero Jr. (24). SF_Rutschman (3), Vavra (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Baker W,4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi L,4-7
|3
|1-3
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_26,769 (53,506).
