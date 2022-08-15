Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
7
8
7
6
8
McKenna cf-lf
5
1
3
1
0
0
.271
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|6
|8
|
|McKenna cf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.262
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.253
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Nevin dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|1-Phillips pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|a-Odor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|9
|
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|b-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Merrifield 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Baltimore
|102
|310
|000_7
|8
|1
|Toronto
|002
|010
|000_3
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Phillips in the 8th. b-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.
1-ran for Nevin in the 4th.
E_Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B_McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR_Mountcastle (16), off Kikuchi; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Bradish. RBIs_Santander (61), Mountcastle 2 (57), Nevin (16), McKenna (10), Rutschman (22), Vavra (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (47), Guerrero Jr. (70). SF_Rutschman, Vavra.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle, Santander); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hays, Santander. GIDP_Santander, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle; Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Gurriel Jr.; Jansen; Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|96
|6.38
|Baker, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.10
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.48
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.11
|Bautista
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.65
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 4-7
|3
|1-3
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|80
|5.25
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|5.05
|Thornton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|4.30
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Cimber
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-0, Richards 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_26,769 (53,506).
