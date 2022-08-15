Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Trending:
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 8 7 6 8
McKenna cf-lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .271
Rutschman c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246
Santander rf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .262
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 1 2 2 2 .253
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .232
Vavra 2b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .294
Nevin dh 2 0 0 1 0 0 .199
1-Phillips pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .144
a-Odor ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 5 9
Springer dh 4 1 2 0 1 1 .254
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .284
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .310
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Tapia cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275
b-Espinal ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Merrifield 2b-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .204
Baltimore 102 310 000_7 8 1
Toronto 002 010 000_3 8 2

a-grounded out for Phillips in the 8th. b-grounded out for Tapia in the 8th.

1-ran for Nevin in the 4th.

E_Mateo (14), Bichette (13), Kikuchi (1). LOB_Baltimore 6, Toronto 8. 2B_McKenna 2 (9), Springer (15). HR_Mountcastle (16), off Kikuchi; Guerrero Jr. (24), off Bradish. RBIs_Santander (61), Mountcastle 2 (57), Nevin (16), McKenna (10), Rutschman (22), Vavra (7), Gurriel Jr. 2 (47), Guerrero Jr. (70). SF_Rutschman, Vavra.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Hays, Mountcastle, Santander); Toronto 2 (Chapman, Merrifield). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 10; Toronto 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hays, Santander. GIDP_Santander, Bichette, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle; Mateo, Vavra, Mountcastle); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr., Bichette, Gurriel Jr.; Jansen; Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish 4 2-3 6 3 3 4 5 96 6.38
Baker, W, 4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.10
Tate 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.48
Pérez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.11
Bautista 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 1.65
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 4-7 3 1-3 4 6 3 3 3 80 5.25
Richards 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 34 5.05
Thornton 2 0 0 0 1 3 24 4.30
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-0, Richards 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_26,769 (53,506).

Top Stories