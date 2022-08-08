Trending:
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 10:21 pm
Toronto

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 12 4 Totals 29 7 9 7
Merrifield cf 5 0 1 0 McKenna rf 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 0 Rutschman c 2 2 0 0
Kirk dh 5 0 2 0 Santander dh 3 1 2 1
Lopez pr 0 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 2 2 2
Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 Urías 2b-3b 4 1 1 3
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 2 1
Chapman 3b 3 2 2 1 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Tapia lf 4 0 3 1 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 1 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 Odor 2b 1 0 0 0
Toronto 001 001 020 4
Baltimore 302 001 01x 7

E_Krehbiel (1), Mateo (13). DP_Toronto 3, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 2. HR_Biggio (3), Chapman (22), Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13). SF_Jansen (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,4-6 5 6 5 5 3 4
Thornton 2 1 1 1 0 1
Richards 1 2 1 1 1 0
Baltimore
Lyles W,9-8 5 2-3 8 2 2 2 1
Pérez H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tate 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Krehbiel H,9 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Bautista S,5-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Kikuchi pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:55. A_12,671 (45,971).

Top Stories