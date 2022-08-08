Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

Toronto
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rutschman c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santander dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lopez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|001
|001
|020
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|302
|001
|01x
|—
|7
E_Krehbiel (1), Mateo (13). DP_Toronto 3, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 10, Baltimore 2. HR_Biggio (3), Chapman (22), Urías (12), Santander (20), Mountcastle (15), Hays (13). SF_Jansen (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi L,4-6
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Thornton
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles W,9-8
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Pérez H,17
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Krehbiel H,9
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bautista S,5-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kikuchi pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:55. A_12,671 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.