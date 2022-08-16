Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (60-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-53, third in the AL East) Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -230, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (60-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-53, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -230, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Toronto Blue Jays with a 1-0 series lead.

Toronto has a 61-53 record overall and a 35-24 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 40-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore has gone 27-34 in road games and 60-55 overall. The Orioles are 37-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .310 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 27 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 12-for-44 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has 26 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 48 RBI for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.