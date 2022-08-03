On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
70
35
.667
_
_
5-5
L-1
41-14
29-21

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 70 35 .667 _ _ 5-5 L-1 41-14 29-21
Toronto 58 46 .558 11½ +3 7-3 L-1 34-21 24-25
Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14½ _ 3-7 W-1 33-21 22-28
Baltimore 53 51 .510 16½ 2 6-4 W-2 29-20 24-31
Boston 53 52 .505 17 5-5 W-3 26-27 27-25

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ _ 4-6 L-1 28-23 26-26
Cleveland 53 50 .515 1 5-5 L-1 26-20 27-30
Chicago 52 51 .505 2 6-4 W-1 24-29 28-22
Detroit 42 63 .400 13 13½ 4-6 W-1 25-27 17-36
Kansas City 41 63 .394 13½ 14 4-6 L-1 22-30 19-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 67 38 .638 _ _ 4-6 L-2 33-17 34-21
Seattle 56 49 .533 11 5-5 W-1 27-23 29-26
Texas 46 57 .447 20 4-6 L-2 21-28 25-29
Los Angeles 44 59 .427 22 10½ 5-5 W-1 24-30 20-29
Oakland 39 66 .371 28 16½ 6-4 L-3 17-33 22-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 65 38 .631 _ _ 7-3 L-1 31-17 34-21
Atlanta 63 42 .600 3 +6½ 6-4 L-1 37-22 26-20
Philadelphia 56 48 .538 _ 7-3 W-1 26-25 30-23
Miami 47 57 .452 18½ 9 3-7 L-5 22-28 25-29
Washington 36 69 .343 30 20½ 5-5 W-1 17-39 19-30

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ _ 7-3 L-2 26-20 31-26
St. Louis 55 48 .534 2 ½ 6-4 W-2 30-20 25-28
Cincinnati 42 61 .408 15 13½ 7-3 W-4 24-32 18-29
Chicago 41 61 .402 15½ 14 6-4 L-3 20-32 21-29
Pittsburgh 41 62 .398 16 14½ 2-8 W-1 22-29 19-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 70 33 .680 _ _ 7-3 W-3 35-15 35-18
San Diego 60 46 .566 11½ +3 6-4 W-4 30-22 30-24
San Francisco 51 53 .490 19½ 5 3-7 L-2 29-25 22-28
Arizona 46 57 .447 24 5-5 W-1 27-27 19-30
Colorado 46 60 .434 25½ 11 3-7 L-4 30-27 16-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Ragans 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

