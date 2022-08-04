All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-15
|29-21
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|34-21
|24-25
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|33-21
|22-28
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|1½
|7-3
|W-3
|29-20
|25-31
|Boston
|53
|53
|.500
|17
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|26-27
|27-26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|29-23
|26-26
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|27-20
|27-30
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|2
|2
|7-3
|W-2
|25-29
|28-22
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|25-27
|17-37
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|.390
|14½
|14½
|3-7
|L-2
|22-30
|19-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|68
|38
|.642
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|34-17
|34-21
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|27-23
|30-26
|Texas
|46
|58
|.442
|21
|9
|3-7
|L-3
|21-29
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|44
|61
|.419
|23½
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|24-32
|20-29
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|27½
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|17-33
|24-33
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|66
|38
|.635
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|31-17
|35-21
|Atlanta
|63
|42
|.600
|3½
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|37-22
|26-20
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|10
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|26-25
|30-23
|Miami
|48
|57
|.457
|18½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-28
|25-29
|Washington
|36
|70
|.340
|31
|21
|5-5
|L-1
|17-40
|19-30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|26-20
|31-28
|St. Louis
|56
|48
|.538
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|31-20
|25-28
|Pittsburgh
|43
|62
|.410
|14
|13½
|3-7
|W-3
|24-29
|19-33
|Cincinnati
|42
|62
|.404
|14½
|14
|6-4
|L-1
|24-32
|18-30
|Chicago
|41
|62
|.398
|15
|14½
|5-5
|L-4
|20-32
|21-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|72
|33
|.686
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|35-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|12½
|+3
|7-3
|L-1
|31-23
|30-24
|San Francisco
|51
|55
|.481
|21½
|6
|3-7
|L-4
|29-27
|22-28
|Arizona
|46
|58
|.442
|25½
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|27-27
|19-31
|Colorado
|47
|61
|.435
|26½
|11
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|17-34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5
Miami 3, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
San Diego 9, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
