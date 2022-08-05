All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
70
36
.660
_
_
5-5
L-2
41-15
29-21
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-15
|29-21
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|10½
|+3
|7-3
|W-1
|34-21
|25-25
|Tampa Bay
|56
|49
|.533
|13½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|33-21
|23-28
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|2
|7-3
|W-3
|29-20
|25-31
|Boston
|53
|54
|.495
|17½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|26-27
|27-27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|55
|50
|.524
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|29-24
|26-26
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|.514
|1
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|27-21
|27-30
|Chicago
|53
|52
|.505
|2
|3
|6-4
|L-1
|25-29
|28-23
|Kansas City
|42
|64
|.396
|13½
|14½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-30
|19-34
|Detroit
|42
|65
|.393
|14
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|25-28
|17-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|69
|38
|.645
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|34-17
|35-21
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11½
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|27-23
|30-26
|Texas
|47
|58
|.448
|21
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|22-29
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|44
|61
|.419
|24
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|24-32
|20-29
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|28
|16
|6-4
|W-2
|17-33
|24-33
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|67
|38
|.638
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|32-17
|35-21
|Atlanta
|63
|43
|.594
|4½
|+5½
|5-5
|L-2
|37-22
|26-21
|Philadelphia
|57
|48
|.543
|10
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|27-25
|30-23
|Miami
|48
|58
|.453
|19½
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-28
|25-30
|Washington
|36
|71
|.336
|32
|22
|4-6
|L-2
|17-40
|19-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|26-20
|31-28
|St. Louis
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|32-20
|25-28
|Pittsburgh
|43
|62
|.410
|14
|14
|3-7
|W-3
|24-29
|19-33
|Cincinnati
|42
|62
|.404
|14½
|14½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-32
|18-30
|Chicago
|42
|63
|.400
|15
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|21-32
|21-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|72
|33
|.686
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|35-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|12½
|+2½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-23
|30-24
|San Francisco
|51
|55
|.481
|21½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|29-27
|22-28
|Arizona
|46
|58
|.442
|25½
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|27-27
|19-31
|Colorado
|47
|61
|.435
|26½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|17-34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Toronto 9, Minnesota 3
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.