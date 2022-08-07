Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 70 39 .642 _ _ 4-6 L-5 41-15 29-24
Toronto 60 48 .556 +2½ 6-4 W-1 34-21 26-27
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 11½ 5-5 W-1 33-21 25-29
Baltimore 56 52 .519 13½ 7-3 L-1 31-21 25-31
Boston 54 56 .491 16½ 4-6 L-2 26-27 28-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-1 31-25 26-26
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1 6-4 W-2 29-22 27-30
Chicago 55 53 .509 2 6-4 W-1 25-29 30-24
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½ 14 5-5 W-2 25-31 19-34
Detroit 43 67 .391 15 15½ 3-7 L-1 26-30 17-37

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 40 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-17 36-23
Seattle 58 51 .532 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 28-25 30-26
Texas 48 60 .444 21 4-6 L-1 23-31 25-29
Los Angeles 46 62 .426 23 11½ 4-6 W-1 24-32 22-30
Oakland 41 67 .380 28 16½ 6-4 L-1 17-34 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 69 39 .639 _ _ 8-2 W-2 34-18 35-21
Atlanta 64 45 .587 +3½ 5-5 L-2 37-22 27-23
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 9 _ 9-1 W-5 30-25 30-23
Miami 49 59 .454 20 11 3-7 W-1 23-28 26-31
Washington 36 74 .327 34 25 2-8 L-5 17-40 19-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _ _ 9-1 W-7 35-20 25-28
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2 2 4-6 L-2 27-22 31-28
Cincinnati 44 63 .411 15½ 15½ 6-4 W-2 24-32 20-31
Pittsburgh 44 64 .407 16 16 4-6 W-1 24-29 20-35
Chicago 43 64 .402 16½ 16½ 3-7 L-1 22-33 21-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 74 33 .692 _ _ 9-1 W-7 37-15 37-18
San Diego 61 49 .555 14½ _ 6-4 L-3 31-23 30-26
San Francisco 52 55 .486 22 4-6 W-1 29-27 23-28
Arizona 47 59 .443 26½ 12 4-6 L-1 28-28 19-31
Colorado 48 62 .436 27½ 13 3-7 W-1 30-27 18-35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Houston 1

Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 4

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 13, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0

Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

San Francisco 7, Oakland 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 13, Washington 1

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

