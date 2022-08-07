All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away
New York
70
39
.642
_
_
4-6
L-5
41-15
29-24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|41-15
|29-24
|Toronto
|60
|48
|.556
|9½
|+2½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-21
|26-27
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|.537
|11½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|33-21
|25-29
|Baltimore
|56
|52
|.519
|13½
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|31-21
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|56
|.491
|16½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-27
|28-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|31-25
|26-26
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|.519
|1
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-22
|27-30
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-29
|30-24
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|.404
|13½
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|25-31
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|67
|.391
|15
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-30
|17-37
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-17
|36-23
|Seattle
|58
|51
|.532
|11½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|28-25
|30-26
|Texas
|48
|60
|.444
|21
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|23-31
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|46
|62
|.426
|23
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-32
|22-30
|Oakland
|41
|67
|.380
|28
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|17-34
|24-33
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|69
|39
|.639
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|34-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|64
|45
|.587
|5½
|+3½
|5-5
|L-2
|37-22
|27-23
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|9
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|30-25
|30-23
|Miami
|49
|59
|.454
|20
|11
|3-7
|W-1
|23-28
|26-31
|Washington
|36
|74
|.327
|34
|25
|2-8
|L-5
|17-40
|19-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|60
|48
|.556
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|35-20
|25-28
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|2
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|27-22
|31-28
|Cincinnati
|44
|63
|.411
|15½
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|24-32
|20-31
|Pittsburgh
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|24-29
|20-35
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|16½
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|22-33
|21-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|74
|33
|.692
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|37-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|49
|.555
|14½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|31-23
|30-26
|San Francisco
|52
|55
|.486
|22
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-27
|23-28
|Arizona
|47
|59
|.443
|26½
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|28-28
|19-31
|Colorado
|48
|62
|.436
|27½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|18-35
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Houston 1
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 4
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 0
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-4) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 0
Baltimore 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
San Francisco 7, Oakland 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
