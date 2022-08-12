All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|71
|42
|.628
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-3
|41-15
|30-27
|Toronto
|60
|51
|.541
|10
|+1½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-22
|26-29
|Baltimore
|59
|53
|.527
|11½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|33-21
|26-32
|Tampa Bay
|58
|53
|.523
|12
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|33-22
|25-31
|Boston
|56
|58
|.491
|15½
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|28-29
|28-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|60
|52
|.536
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|29-22
|31-30
|Minnesota
|57
|53
|.518
|2
|1
|4-6
|L-3
|31-25
|26-28
|Chicago
|57
|56
|.504
|3½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-29
|31-27
|Kansas City
|47
|66
|.416
|13½
|12½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-32
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|71
|.377
|18
|17
|2-8
|L-5
|26-33
|17-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|72
|41
|.637
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|36-18
|36-23
|Seattle
|61
|52
|.540
|11
|+1½
|6-4
|W-2
|31-26
|30-26
|Texas
|49
|62
|.441
|22
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|23-31
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|49
|63
|.438
|22½
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|24-32
|25-31
|Oakland
|41
|71
|.366
|30½
|18
|2-8
|L-5
|17-38
|24-33
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|73
|40
|.646
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|38-19
|35-21
|Atlanta
|67
|46
|.593
|6
|+4½
|5-5
|W-3
|37-22
|30-24
|Philadelphia
|63
|49
|.563
|9½
|+1
|8-2
|W-1
|32-26
|31-23
|Miami
|50
|62
|.446
|22½
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|23-29
|27-33
|Washington
|37
|76
|.327
|36
|25½
|2-8
|L-1
|17-40
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|61
|50
|.550
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|35-20
|26-30
|Milwaukee
|60
|50
|.545
|½
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|29-22
|31-28
|Chicago
|46
|65
|.414
|15
|15½
|5-5
|W-2
|24-34
|22-31
|Pittsburgh
|45
|67
|.402
|16½
|17
|5-5
|L-1
|24-29
|21-38
|Cincinnati
|44
|67
|.396
|17
|17½
|4-6
|L-4
|24-33
|20-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|77
|33
|.700
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-10
|40-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|63
|51
|.553
|16
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|33-24
|30-27
|San Francisco
|54
|57
|.486
|23½
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-27
|25-30
|Arizona
|51
|60
|.459
|26½
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|32-29
|19-31
|Colorado
|50
|64
|.439
|29
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|32-28
|18-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Houston 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Muller 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
