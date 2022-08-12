Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
71
42
.628
_
_
2-8
L-3
41-15
30-27

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 71 42 .628 _ _ 2-8 L-3 41-15 30-27
Toronto 60 51 .541 10 +1½ 4-6 L-3 34-22 26-29
Baltimore 59 53 .527 11½ _ 8-2 W-1 33-21 26-32
Tampa Bay 58 53 .523 12 ½ 4-6 L-3 33-22 25-31
Boston 56 58 .491 15½ 4 4-6 W-2 28-29 28-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 60 52 .536 _ _ 7-3 W-6 29-22 31-30
Minnesota 57 53 .518 2 1 4-6 L-3 31-25 26-28
Chicago 57 56 .504 5-5 W-1 26-29 31-27
Kansas City 47 66 .416 13½ 12½ 6-4 W-2 28-32 19-34
Detroit 43 71 .377 18 17 2-8 L-5 26-33 17-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 72 41 .637 _ _ 5-5 W-1 36-18 36-23
Seattle 61 52 .540 11 +1½ 6-4 W-2 31-26 30-26
Texas 49 62 .441 22 3-7 L-1 23-31 26-31
Los Angeles 49 63 .438 22½ 10 6-4 W-3 24-32 25-31
Oakland 41 71 .366 30½ 18 2-8 L-5 17-38 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 40 .646 _ _ 8-2 L-1 38-19 35-21
Atlanta 67 46 .593 6 +4½ 5-5 W-3 37-22 30-24
Philadelphia 63 49 .563 +1 8-2 W-1 32-26 31-23
Miami 50 62 .446 22½ 12 3-7 L-1 23-29 27-33
Washington 37 76 .327 36 25½ 2-8 L-1 17-40 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 61 50 .550 _ _ 8-2 L-1 35-20 26-30
Milwaukee 60 50 .545 ½ 1 4-6 W-2 29-22 31-28
Chicago 46 65 .414 15 15½ 5-5 W-2 24-34 22-31
Pittsburgh 45 67 .402 16½ 17 5-5 L-1 24-29 21-38
Cincinnati 44 67 .396 17 17½ 4-6 L-4 24-33 20-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 77 33 .700 _ _ 10-0 W-10 40-15 37-18
San Diego 63 51 .553 16 _ 5-5 W-2 33-24 30-27
San Francisco 54 57 .486 23½ 4-6 L-2 29-27 25-30
Arizona 51 60 .459 26½ 10½ 6-4 W-1 32-29 19-31
Colorado 50 64 .439 29 13 4-6 W-1 32-28 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Muller 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

