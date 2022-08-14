On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
72
42
.632
_
_
2-8
W-1
41-15
31-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 74 40 .649 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-19 35-21
Atlanta 69 46 .600 +5 6-4 W-5 37-22 32-24
Philadelphia 63 50 .558 10½ _ 8-2 L-1 32-26 31-24
Miami 50 64 .439 24 13½ 3-7 L-3 23-31 27-33
Washington 38 78 .328 37 26½ 2-8 L-1 18-42 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 62 51 .549 _ _ 7-3 L-1 36-21 26-30
Milwaukee 61 51 .545 ½ 4-6 W-1 29-22 32-29
Chicago 47 65 .420 14½ 15½ 6-4 W-3 24-34 23-31
Pittsburgh 45 69 .395 17½ 18½ 3-7 L-3 24-29 21-40
Cincinnati 44 68 .393 17½ 18½ 3-7 L-5 24-34 20-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 79 33 .705 _ _ 10-0 W-12 40-15 39-18
San Diego 65 52 .556 16½ _ 4-6 W-1 33-24 32-28
San Francisco 56 57 .496 23½ 7 5-5 W-2 31-27 25-30
Arizona 52 61 .460 27½ 11 6-4 W-1 32-29 20-32
Colorado 51 65 .440 30 13½ 5-5 L-1 33-29 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Texas 7, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

