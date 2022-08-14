All Times EDT
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|72
|42
|.632
|_
|_
|2-8
|W-1
|41-15
|31-27
|Toronto
|61
|51
|.545
|10
|+2
|4-6
|W-1
|35-22
|26-29
|Tampa Bay
|59
|53
|.527
|12
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-22
|25-31
|Baltimore
|59
|54
|.522
|12½
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|33-21
|26-33
|Boston
|56
|59
|.487
|16½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|28-30
|28-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|60
|53
|.531
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|29-22
|31-31
|Minnesota
|58
|54
|.518
|1½
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|31-25
|27-29
|Chicago
|58
|56
|.509
|2½
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|27-29
|31-27
|Kansas City
|47
|68
|.409
|14
|13½
|6-4
|L-2
|28-34
|19-34
|Detroit
|43
|72
|.374
|18
|17½
|1-9
|L-6
|26-33
|17-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|74
|41
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|38-18
|36-23
|Seattle
|62
|53
|.539
|12
|+1½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-26
|31-27
|Texas
|50
|63
|.442
|23
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-32
|26-31
|Los Angeles
|50
|64
|.439
|23½
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|25-33
|25-31
|Oakland
|41
|73
|.360
|32½
|19
|2-8
|L-7
|17-38
|24-35
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|74
|40
|.649
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-19
|35-21
|Atlanta
|69
|46
|.600
|5½
|+5
|6-4
|W-5
|37-22
|32-24
|Philadelphia
|63
|50
|.558
|10½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|32-26
|31-24
|Miami
|50
|64
|.439
|24
|13½
|3-7
|L-3
|23-31
|27-33
|Washington
|38
|78
|.328
|37
|26½
|2-8
|L-1
|18-42
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|62
|51
|.549
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-21
|26-30
|Milwaukee
|61
|51
|.545
|½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-22
|32-29
|Chicago
|47
|65
|.420
|14½
|15½
|6-4
|W-3
|24-34
|23-31
|Pittsburgh
|45
|69
|.395
|17½
|18½
|3-7
|L-3
|24-29
|21-40
|Cincinnati
|44
|68
|.393
|17½
|18½
|3-7
|L-5
|24-34
|20-34
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|79
|33
|.705
|_
|_
|10-0
|W-12
|40-15
|39-18
|San Diego
|65
|52
|.556
|16½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-24
|32-28
|San Francisco
|56
|57
|.496
|23½
|7
|5-5
|W-2
|31-27
|25-30
|Arizona
|52
|61
|.460
|27½
|11
|6-4
|W-1
|32-29
|20-32
|Colorado
|51
|65
|.440
|30
|13½
|5-5
|L-1
|33-29
|18-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Texas 7, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game
Washington 4, San Diego 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
