On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
72
45
.615
_
_
2-8
L-3
41-17
31-28

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 72 45 .615 _ _ 2-8 L-3 41-17 31-28
Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9 +1 6-4 W-4 35-22 27-31
Toronto 61 54 .530 10 _ 2-8 L-3 35-25 26-29
Baltimore 61 55 .526 10½ ½ 6-4 W-2 33-21 28-34
Boston 58 59 .496 14 4 5-5 W-2 29-30 29-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 62 55 .530 _ _ 7-3 L-2 30-24 32-31
Minnesota 60 55 .522 1 1 5-5 W-2 33-25 27-30
Chicago 61 56 .521 1 1 7-3 W-5 30-29 31-27
Kansas City 48 70 .407 14½ 14½ 5-5 L-2 29-34 19-36
Detroit 45 74 .378 18 18 2-8 W-2 26-33 19-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 75 43 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-2 39-18 36-25
Seattle 64 54 .542 11 +1½ 6-4 W-2 31-26 33-28
Texas 52 64 .448 22 5-5 L-1 26-33 26-31
Los Angeles 51 66 .436 23½ 11 6-4 L-2 26-35 25-31
Oakland 42 75 .359 32½ 20 1-9 W-1 17-38 25-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 75 42 .641 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-19 35-23
Atlanta 72 46 .610 +7½ 8-2 W-8 39-22 33-24
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10 +1 6-4 L-1 32-26 33-26
Miami 52 65 .444 23 12 4-6 W-2 25-32 27-33
Washington 39 79 .331 36½ 25½ 3-7 L-1 19-43 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 64 51 .557 _ _ 7-3 W-2 38-21 26-30
Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2 1 5-5 W-1 30-23 32-30
Chicago 48 67 .417 16 15 6-4 W-1 24-34 24-33
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 18½ 17½ 3-7 W-1 26-36 20-34
Pittsburgh 45 71 .388 19½ 18½ 2-8 L-5 24-30 21-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-15 40-20
San Diego 65 54 .546 17 _ 4-6 L-2 33-24 32-30
San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½ 8-2 W-5 34-27 25-30
Arizona 53 63 .457 27½ 10½ 6-4 L-2 32-29 21-34
Colorado 51 67 .432 30½ 13½ 4-6 L-3 33-30 18-37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories