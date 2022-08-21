On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
74
48
.607
_
_
3-7
W-1
43-20
31-28

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 74 48 .607 _ _ 3-7 W-1 43-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8 _ 7-3 W-2 38-23 27-32
Toronto 65 55 .542 8 _ 5-5 L-1 36-25 29-30
Baltimore 62 58 .517 11 3 4-6 L-1 34-23 28-35
Boston 60 61 .496 13½ 6-4 W-1 29-30 31-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 32-31
Minnesota 62 57 .521 5-5 L-2 35-27 27-30
Chicago 62 59 .512 6-4 W-1 30-31 32-28
Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½ 17½ 2-8 L-2 29-34 20-40
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½ 19½ 4-6 W-2 28-34 19-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 45 .634 _ _ 6-4 W-1 39-18 39-27
Seattle 66 55 .545 11 7-3 L-1 31-26 35-29
Texas 55 66 .455 22 10½ 6-4 W-2 27-34 28-32
Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25 13½ 4-6 L-2 26-36 26-33
Oakland 44 77 .364 33 21½ 3-7 W-1 18-39 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 44 .642 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-19 39-25
Atlanta 75 48 .610 4 +8 8-2 L-1 42-24 33-24
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12 _ 4-6 L-1 33-29 33-26
Miami 52 68 .433 25½ 13½ 3-7 L-3 25-33 27-35
Washington 41 82 .333 38 26 4-6 L-2 19-44 22-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 68 51 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-6 40-21 28-30
Milwaukee 64 56 .533 4-6 W-1 31-24 33-32
Chicago 52 68 .433 16½ 13½ 7-3 L-1 26-35 26-33
Cincinnati 48 71 .403 20 17 4-6 W-2 26-36 22-35
Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 22 19 2-8 L-2 26-33 21-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 83 36 .697 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-15 41-21
San Diego 68 56 .548 17½ 5-5 W-2 35-26 33-30
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24 6 6-4 W-1 34-29 26-32
Arizona 55 65 .458 28½ 10½ 5-5 L-2 32-31 23-34
Colorado 53 70 .431 32 14 4-6 L-1 35-31 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

        Insight by EY: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 16, Arizona 7

San Diego 2, Washington 1

Sunday’s Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News