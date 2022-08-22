Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
75
48
.610
_
_
4-6
W-2
44-20
31-28

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 75 48 .610 _ _ 4-6 W-2 44-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8 8-2 W-3 39-23 27-32
Toronto 65 55 .542 _ 5-5 L-1 36-25 29-30
Baltimore 63 58 .521 11 5-5 W-1 35-23 28-35
Boston 60 62 .492 14½ 6 6-4 L-1 29-30 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 32-31
Minnesota 62 58 .517 2 3 5-5 L-3 35-28 27-30
Chicago 62 60 .508 3 4 6-4 L-1 30-31 32-29
Kansas City 50 74 .403 16 17 3-7 W-1 30-34 20-40
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½ 19½ 4-6 W-2 28-34 19-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 45 .634 _ _ 6-4 W-1 39-18 39-27
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½ _ 6-4 L-2 31-26 35-30
Texas 56 66 .459 21½ 10 7-3 W-3 27-34 29-32
Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½ 14 3-7 L-3 26-36 26-34
Oakland 45 77 .369 32½ 21 4-6 W-2 19-39 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 45 .637 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-19 39-26
Atlanta 75 48 .610 +8 8-2 L-1 42-24 33-24
Philadelphia 66 55 .545 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 33-29 33-26
Miami 52 69 .430 25½ 14 2-8 L-4 25-33 27-36
Washington 41 82 .333 37½ 26 4-6 L-2 19-44 22-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 70 51 .579 _ _ 9-1 W-8 40-21 30-30
Milwaukee 64 56 .533 4-6 W-1 31-24 33-32
Chicago 52 69 .430 18 14 6-4 L-2 26-36 26-33
Cincinnati 48 71 .403 21 17 4-6 W-2 26-36 22-35
Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 23 19 2-8 L-2 26-33 21-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-3 43-15 41-21
San Diego 68 56 .548 18 5-5 W-2 35-26 33-30
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½ 6 6-4 W-1 34-29 26-32
Arizona 55 66 .455 29½ 11 4-6 L-3 32-32 23-34
Colorado 53 70 .431 32½ 14 4-6 L-1 35-31 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (Winckowski 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (López 7-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories