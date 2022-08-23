On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

New York
75
48
.610
_
_
4-6
W-2
44-20
31-28

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 75 48 .610 _ _ 4-6 W-2 44-20 31-28
Tampa Bay 66 55 .545 8 8-2 W-3 39-23 27-32
Toronto 65 55 .542 _ 5-5 L-1 36-25 29-30
Baltimore 63 58 .521 11 5-5 W-1 35-23 28-35
Boston 60 62 .492 14½ 6 6-4 L-1 29-30 31-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-25 32-31
Minnesota 62 58 .517 2 3 5-5 L-3 35-28 27-30
Chicago 62 60 .508 3 4 6-4 L-1 30-31 32-29
Kansas City 50 74 .403 16 17 3-7 W-1 30-34 20-40
Detroit 47 76 .382 18½ 19½ 4-6 W-2 28-34 19-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 45 .634 _ _ 6-4 W-1 39-18 39-27
Seattle 66 56 .541 11½ _ 6-4 L-2 31-26 35-30
Texas 56 66 .459 21½ 10 7-3 W-3 27-34 29-32
Los Angeles 52 70 .426 25½ 14 3-7 L-3 26-36 26-34
Oakland 45 78 .366 33 21½ 4-6 L-1 19-40 26-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 79 45 .637 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-19 39-26
Atlanta 76 48 .613 3 +8 8-2 W-1 42-24 34-24
Philadelphia 67 55 .549 11 _ 4-6 W-1 34-29 33-26
Miami 53 69 .434 25 14 3-7 W-1 25-33 28-36
Washington 41 82 .333 37½ 26½ 4-6 L-2 19-44 22-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 70 52 .574 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-21 30-31
Milwaukee 65 56 .537 5-5 W-2 31-24 34-32
Chicago 53 69 .434 17 14 6-4 W-1 27-36 26-33
Cincinnati 48 72 .400 21 18 4-6 L-1 26-36 22-36
Pittsburgh 47 75 .385 23 20 2-8 L-3 26-34 21-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 37 .694 _ _ 6-4 L-1 43-16 41-21
San Diego 68 56 .548 17½ _ 5-5 W-2 35-26 33-30
San Francisco 60 61 .496 24 6-4 W-1 34-29 26-32
Arizona 55 66 .455 29 11½ 4-6 L-3 32-32 23-34
Colorado 53 70 .431 32 14½ 4-6 L-1 35-31 18-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Farrell 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Top Stories